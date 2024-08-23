Ahead of polls, AAP launches ‘Kejriwal Aayenge’ campaign

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a high-profile campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, positioning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the heart of its strategy. The campaign, marked by the slogan “Kejriwal Aayenge,” is underscored by prominent hoardings placed throughout Delhi.



AAP’s National General Secretary (Organization) and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sandeep Pathak emphasised the significance of the campaign, stating that “it serves a dual purpose,” asserting that Kejriwal will lead the party to victory in the upcoming elections and countering the BJP-led central government’s efforts to undermine his leadership. “The people of Delhi are eagerly waiting for Arvind Kejriwal to come out of jail,” Dr. Pathak said. He added that the recent release of Manish Sisodia, who had been jailed for 17 months, is a testament to overcoming what he described as a conspiracy by the BJP.

Pathak accused the BJP of trying to obstruct the functioning of the Delhi government by putting Kejriwal in jail. He argued that the BJP’s actions were intended to halt progress in the city and disrupt public services. “The BJP-led Central government put Kejriwal in jail in false cases only to stop work in Delhi,” Dr. Pathak asserted. He further claimed that since Kejriwal’s detention, “many works in Delhi have stopped,” and emphasised that his release would expedite the completion of pending projects and resolve ongoing issues.

The AAP’s strategy includes the slogan “Manish Ji aa gaye, Kejriwal ji bhi aayenge” (Manish ji has come, Kejriwal ji will also come), which has gained traction during Sisodia’s ongoing padayatra across Delhi. This slogan symbolises hope and continuity under Kejriwal’s leadership.

Sisodia, who has resumed public engagements, is utilising the padayatra to address public grievances and promote the narrative that the BJP’s intent was to impede Delhi’s progress. Dr. Pathak expressed confidence that the people of Delhi, having seen through the BJP’s tactics, would respond decisively in the forthcoming elections.

“The people of Delhi

have understood BJP’s conspiracies and will give it a befitting reply in this election,” he declared.

The AAP’s campaign reflects a strong emphasis on Kejriwal’s role and seeks to capitalise on the party’s narrative of resilience and reform.