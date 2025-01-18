Ahead of polls, 2 AAP councillors join saffron party

New Delhi: On January 17, two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Municipal Councillors, Ravindra Solanki from Baprola and Narendra Girsa from Mangalapuri, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of key party leaders, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra.

During the event, Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP-led Delhi government, claiming that it has been plagued by corruption over the past decade. He emphasised that as the Assembly elections approach on February 5, the people of Delhi will reject AAP’s misrule and opt for a “double-engine government,” which, he promised, would accelerate the development of the city.

Kamaljeet Sahrawat, Member of Parliament, also expressed her dissatisfaction with AAP’s governance, particularly highlighting the lack of adequate development funding for councillors. She pointed out that only Rs 15 lakh had been allocated to councillors for development work over the past two years, a figure that was insufficient to meet the needs of their constituencies. According to Sahrawat, the trust placed by the people in AAP has been severely undermined by Arvind Kejriwal’s administration.

Both Ravindra Solanki and Narendra Girsa, who have been commended for their dedicated service to their wards, expressed their frustration with AAP’s lack of progress and their desire for a more effective governance model. They were welcomed into the BJP with party scarves and assurances of support for their continued service and development efforts in their respective areas. BJP leaders, including Yogendra Chandolia and Nitin Tyagi, were also present at the event.