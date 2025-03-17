Ahead of monsoon, CM, L-G, Minister inspect major drains

New Delhi: In a significant push to prevent waterlogging in the Capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh conducted an on-ground inspection of key drainage systems, including the Barapulla, Kushak, and Sunehri drains. These three major drains collectively account for 30 per cent of Delhi’s geographical area and have been prone to overflowing during monsoons, leading to severe flooding in residential and commercial zones.

The Delhi government has launched a large-scale initiative to modernise the city’s drainage network and prevent untreated waste from entering the Yamuna. “Our priority is to ensure that there is no waterlogging on Delhi’s roads this year, allowing citizens to commute without any disruptions,” said Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. He further stated, “MCD, PWD, DUSIB, and all relevant departments have been directed to clean and improve the drainage system in a time-bound manner before the monsoon. Any delay or negligence will not be tolerated.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that the government is taking every measure to resolve the persistent waterlogging issue. “The Delhi government is working with full seriousness to ensure that the city’s residents do not face waterlogging issues during the monsoon. Clear instructions have been given to all relevant departments to work in coordination and complete the cleaning and improvement of the drainage system within the stipulated time frame,” she said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that unless the city’s major drains are fully cleaned and their capacity increased, waterlogging problems will persist. She highlighted the government’s extensive inspections of six major drains,

including Barapulla and Sunehri Pul, and noted that lack of coordination among agencies has been a significant factor behind drainage failures.

“To address this challenge, the Delhi government has assigned the Flood and Irrigation Department a special responsibility to ensure timely desilting of drains. A dedicated budget has been allocated,

and a strict timeline has been set to complete this work efficiently,” she added. The government has also initiated a large-scale mission to clean smaller drains along roads to ensure proper water flow. Additionally, ministers have been assigned different projects, and MLAs have been tasked with monitoring work in their respective constituencies. “This will not be just a

paperwork formality, feedback will be collected from residents and legislators to verify whether the desilting work has been properly executed,” the Chief Minister stated.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh reiterated the government’s commitment, saying, “Transforming Delhi into a cleaner, flood-free city with a rejuvenated Yamuna is our top priority. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with the support of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are taking concrete steps to modernise Delhi’s drainage system and restore the Yamuna to its pristine state.”

He further emphasised, “Our commitment to a ‘Swachh and Viksit Delhi’ is unwavering. A clean Yamuna, an efficient drainage network, and a pollution-free city are no longer just aspirations, they are becoming reality.” With strict timelines, real-time monitoring, and increased accountability, the Delhi government aims to complete desilting operations before the monsoon to ensure a flood-free Capital.