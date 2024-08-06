Ahead of I-Day, CISF to intensify security checks at Delhi Metro stations

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, the CISF will intensify security checks at metro stations from August 5, the DMRC said on Monday and advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also urged passengers to cooperate with security personnel.

“In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Independence Day on August 15, security checks for passengers will be further intensified by the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) across metro stations from Tuesday,” the DMRC’s principal executive director Anuj Dayal said.

The enhanced checks might result in longer queues at some metro stations, especially during peak hours, he added.