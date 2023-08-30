Ahead of G20 Summit, flying of paragliders, hot air balloons, UAVs prohibited

New Delhi: Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national Capital from August 29 to September 12 for security reasons, officials said. An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, UAVs, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft etc, the order stated.