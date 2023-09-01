Ahead of G20, India on alert for airspace security & hacking

New Delhi: As the world eagerly anticipates the forthcoming G20 Summit, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in safeguarding against potential cyber threats from groups linked to Pakistan and other entities hostile to India.



Indian officials are acutely aware of the need to protect the Summit, which will host over 50 VVIPs and numerous VIPs from across the globe. There is a heightened concern that hackers might see this as an opportunity to target these prominent attendees.

In a recent collaborative meeting, key stakeholders, including the Airports Authority of India, Bureau of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Defence, came together to strategise security protocols for the G20 Summit. As decided in the meeting, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be entrusted with the critical task of safeguarding Delhi’s airspace.

The G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10, will see the Indian Air Force on high alert. “Big events such as G20 are often susceptible to cyberattacks with an aim to tarnish the image of the Summit or the host nation. However, robust cybersecurity has been created, and every activity is being watched,” stated a spokesperson from the G20 Summit security team.

The security plan involves Indian Air Force fighter planes on standby mode for any emergency. Their watchful eyes extend to monitoring the skies for any criminal activity involving Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones, ensuring potential threats are neutralised promptly.

Moreover, close coordination among all agencies responsible for airspace and airport safety is emphasised, ensuring the highest level of security and preparedness. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) has been instructed to enhance security and precision throughout the Summit, leaving no room for hacker groups to exploit vulnerabilities.

Delhi airport, where VVIP aircraft and private jets will be stationed, is a focal point of security. Palam Air Force Station, under the watchful eye of the Air Force, will host crucial aircraft, including the US President’s Air Force One. Delhi Police has also issued a notice establishing a no-fly zone and prohibiting certain flying items within the National Capital Territory of Delhi. This prohibition includes sub-conventional aerial platforms often associated with hacking and terrorist activities.