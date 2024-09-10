‘Agla station khushi ka hai, darwaje aapki side khulengey’: DMRC’s suicide prevention drive

New Delhi: With incidents of suicide reported inside Delhi Metro premises, the DMRC has started a campaign to raise awareness about mental well-being and placed banners and digital displays at prominent stations across the national Capital, officials said Tuesday.

“Agla station khushi ka hai, darwaje aapki side khulengey (The next station is of happiness, the doors will open on your side),” reads one of the messages placed across the city as part of DMRC’s suicide prevention campaign.

Issuing a statement on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, the DMRC said it has strategically placed banners and digital displays at prominent metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Janakpuri West, Central Secretariat, Netaji Subhash Place, across Delhi to promote messages of hope and resilience.

“The campaign also extends to digital platforms, with an active presence on social media to engage the public and raise awareness about mental well being,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The World Suicide Prevention Day is observed around the world with the aim to foster a culture of understanding and compassion to those struggling with mental health issues, the statement said.

“Agla station kamyabi ka hai, darwaje aapki side khulengey (The next station is of success, the doors will open on your side)”, and “agla station haunsale ka hai, darwaje aapki side khulengey (The next station is of courage, the doors will open on your side)” are also part of the DMRC’s banners and digital displays, it said.

DMRC has long supported initiatives promoting a positive outlook on life with campaigns like #Nevergiveup, #Choosetolive with an aim to encourage open conversation on mental health issues, it said.