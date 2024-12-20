Agent nabbed in passport fraud

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police arrested Manoj Jaiswal (47), an agent facilitating fraudulent passports and illegal overseas travel.

The case emerged after passenger Satish Kumar Tiwari, deported from Thailand, was found with three fraudulent passports. Jaiswal helped Tiwari alter his Aadhaar details to obtain multiple passports after being blacklisted in Thailand.

Despite prior arrests, Jaiswal continued his operations, charging clients Rs 1 lakh for forged documents. Police tracked him to Delhi, where he confessed to the crimes.

Investigations are ongoing to identify additional victims and accomplices, with officials urging travellers to use legitimate channels.