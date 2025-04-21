Agent nabbed for helping blacklisted passenger enter into UAE

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police arrested Mukesh Singh (36), a Chandigarh resident, for facilitating the illegal re-entry attempt of a blacklisted Indian passenger into the UAE by arranging a new passport under a false identity. The case emerged after Reetu Rani, traveling under the alias Reet Shikha Arora, was deported from the UAE and found with inconsistent documents at IGI Airport. Her true identity was revealed as Reetu Rani, who had previously overstayed in the UAE and was blacklisted.

Rani confessed to contacting Singh, an agent, through her husband working in Dubai. Singh charged Rs 3 lakh to create a new passport and visa for Rani. Despite the forged documents, UAE immigration authorities identified her via biometric verification and deported her again.

A case was registered under an FIR at IGI Airport Police Station, and a non-bailable warrant was issued for Singh. He was apprehended after a special team conducted raids, and during interrogation, Singh admitted to running a fraudulent immigration network. He had worked at the Chandigarh Passport Office before facilitating illegal travel documentation for clients, including those heading to the USA and UAE. Authorities are investigating the full scope of Singh’s network.