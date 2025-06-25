‘Agent nabbed for forged passports’

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested a Gujarat-based agent for arranging forged passports for two women attempting to travel to the United States via Canada. The accused, Sandip Patel alias Pintu Patel (41), a resident of Kalol, Gujarat, was apprehended following the arrest of two passengers during immigration checks on the night of June 10–11, 2025.

The women, Nidhiben Patel (31) from Mehsana and Krupa Darji (22) from Ahmedabad, presented fake passports under different names.

They later admitted they had paid Patel Rs 85 lakhs for illegal entry into the U.S., payable upon arrival.

Patel and his associates arranged their travel from Ahmedabad to Pune, where they received forged documents, before flying to Delhi en route to Toronto.

Airline staff detected the forgeries at the IGI Airport boarding gate. A special team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal tracked Patel to a hideout in Gujarat. A school dropout, Patel confessed to running the racket for 2–3 years. Investigations to trace other agents continue.