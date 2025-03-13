Agent nabbed for arranging fake Schengen visa at IGIA

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police have arrested an agent for arranging a fake Schengen visa for an Indian traveler attempting to fly to the Netherlands. The case came to light when Sandeep Kumar (40) from Haryana was caught during immigration checks at IGI Airport on the night of March 4-5. He was traveling to Istanbul en route to the Netherlands when officials detected the fraudulent visa affixed to his passport. Kumar was immediately detained, and a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Passport Act.

During questioning, Kumar admitted that he had sought better job opportunities abroad and had paid Rs 11 lakh to agent Kuldeep Sharma (36) from Bathinda, Punjab, who had promised to arrange his travel. Sharma, operating with a network of agents, provided forged documents and a fake visa. A police team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal, under ACP IGI Airport’s supervision, conducted raids in Punjab, eventually tracking Sharma to a hideout in Bathinda through technical surveillance. Upon arrest, he confessed to his involvement in fraudulent immigration

activities since 2021.