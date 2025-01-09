Agent held in fake Bahrain visa scam

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport police arrested Delhi-based agent Ram Sengar for orchestrating a fake Bahrain visa scam. The case emerged when deportee Ajay Kumar was found with forged documents at Bahrain Airport. Kumar revealed Sengar, an unauthorized agent, charged him ₹1 lakh for a fake visa and job in Bahrain.

Following an investigation, Sengar was arrested at his Shalimar Bagh residence. Authorities are investigating his network and financial transactions. The police have advised travellers to use authorised