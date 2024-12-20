Agent held for visa fraud

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent for arranging a fake UAE visa on the passport of the passenger.

The IGI Police were informed about the incident after an Indian passenger was deported from the UAE. The accused has been identified as Ikram alias Ikramu (43) son of Afsar resident of Sonta Rasoolpur, Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the case originated in December 2017 when an Indian passenger, Nasim, was deported from the UAE after immigration officials identified a fake tourist visa affixed to his passport.

Nasim disclosed that he had paid Rs 1.6 lakh to agents, including Adil and Madid, for arranging his travel.

Both agents were arrested earlier, leading to the identification of Ikram as a key conspirator. Despite multiple raids, Ikram managed to evade arrest until recently.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal, under the supervision of ACP IGI Airport, apprehended Ikram in Lucknow. During interrogation, Ikram admitted to collaborating with other agents to dupe individuals seeking overseas employment.

He revealed that the group provided counterfeit visas in exchange for hefty sums, preying on the victims’ aspirations for a better livelihood.

Ikram’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation aimed at uncovering the network’s full scope. Authorities are scrutinising his financial transactions and connections to similar fraudulent activities.