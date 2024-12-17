Agent held for immigration fraud at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested Inderjeet Singh (30) from Panchkula, Haryana, for facilitating illegal immigration using forged documents.

The arrest followed the deportation of Dilraj Singh (25), also from Panchkula, from Canada on December 12. Investigations revealed Dilraj had travelled using Inderjeet’s passport and U.S. PR card, handed over in the airport’s security hold area. Inderjeet, illegally entered the U.S. in 2017 via the “donkey route” and later became a human smuggler.