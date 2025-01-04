Agent held for helping foreigners with fake docus

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested an agent involved in arranging fake travel non-objection certificates (NOCs) for four foreign nationals attempting to travel to Russia, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Dinesh Sharma (44), a resident of Uttam Nagar, was arrested for facilitating forged documents to help four Nepalese nationals to secure immigration clearance, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

“The matter came to light on December 30, when four Nepali nationals — Rajmani Chaudhary (27), Jai Singh Mahato (43), Anil Mahato (28), and Pratigya Magar (28) — arrived at IGI Airport, intending to board a flight to Moscow via Tashkent. Immigration authorities flagged their travel documents, including NOCs purportedly issued by the Nepal Embassy, as suspicious. Upon verification with the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi, the certificates were confirmed to be fake,” Rangnani said.

During interrogation, the four persons revealed they had paid Rs 9 lakh (Nepalese currency) each to agents Rohit Chaudhary and Dinesh Sharma, who promised them employment opportunities in Russia, she added. The agents arranged tickets, work visas and the forged NOCs.

On the day of travel, Sharma personally handed over the documents to the four Nepalese nationals at the airport before they were detained during immigration checks.