Agent held for forging Indian documents

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent for making counterfeit Indian documents for a Bangladeshi National to give him Indian identity.



The accused was identified as Anowar Hosen (57) son of Abdul Hosen resident of Balbon Bissihalakshmitala, South 24 Pargana, West Bengal.

The police arrested Anowar Hosen, who was operating a visa consultancy in Kolkata, for visa fraud. The case unraveled when Shakib Hasan, a Bangladeshi national deported from Malta, was caught at IGI Airport with a fraudulent Indian passport. Hasan had entered India illegally in 2021 using fake documents from Hosen. Hosen charged Hasan Rs 2 lakh for these documents.

Despite initial challenges, Inspector Sumit Kumar’s team arrested Hosen in Delhi.