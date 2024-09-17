Agent held for forging immigration stamps

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a Punjab-based agent involved in creating fake immigration stamps on the passport of a passenger.



The IGI Airport Police Station was informed about the incident after a passenger with fake immigration stamps was apprehended at the immigration clearance.

The accused was identified as Lovepreet (26) son of Janak Raj resident of Malianwal, Naushera, Gurdaspur, Punjab.

According to the Police, Jagdish Singh (44) a resident of Moga, Punjab, arrived at IGI Airport with the intention of boarding a flight to Sharjah.

However, during the routine scrutiny of his travel documents, authorities discovered fake immigration stamps for Thailand and Oman on his passport, which raised suspicions.

Further investigation revealed that Jagdish Singh had also affixed forged visas for China and Cambodia to his passport in an attempt to establish a fake travel history.

“These fraudulent activities compromise national security and international travel protocols. The vigilance of our airport team played a crucial role in detecting and preventing this scam from escalating,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Usha Rangnani.

Following the discovery, a case was registered, and Jagdish Singh was interrogated. He revealed that he had met with an agent named Kulvinder Singh through a mutual friend, who promised him visas for China and Cambodia in exchange for 2 lakh rupees. When Jagdish discovered that the visas were fake, Kulvinder Singh promised to arrange a new route for him to travel from Bangkok to Malaysia. After arriving in Malaysia via illegal means, Jagdish worked for over a year before seeking to return to India.

It was during his return to India that he met Lovepreet Singh, who arranged the fake immigration stamps for Rs 2,500 ringgits. The investigation team, led by Inspector Sushil Goyal, conducted a thorough search based on local intelligence and technical surveillance.

Lovepreet Singh was eventually arrested from a hideout in his hometown. During interrogation, Lovepreet admitted to his involvement in the scam, revealing that he had been working in Malaysia since 2023 and had ties with other agents involved in forging travel documents. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to trace the main agent, Kulvinder Singh, and other possible accomplices involved in sim