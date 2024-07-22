Agent held for fake passport scheme

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team have arrested an agent from Tamil Nadu for orchestrating a scheme that included providing an Indian SIM card and a French passport under a different name for a passenger’s journey.



The police were alerted about the fraud through a passenger’s arrest at the IGI Police Station. The accused was identified as Suresh Kumar (30) son of Ranjith Kumar resident Chatrapathi Shivaji Nagar, Kattinayanpali, Tamil Nadu.

According to the Police reports, the case unfolded when a passenger, Abishanth Constantine Cross, arrived at IGI Airport from Chennai. Cross, holding a Sri Lankan passport and an Indian visa, had cleared departure immigration for Sri Lanka on an Air India flight.

Instead of boarding his flight to Sri Lanka, 24-year-old Sri Lankan Abishanth Constantine Cross sought a boarding pass for a Paris flight using a fake French passport. During routine checks, this discrepancy was detected, and Cross was apprehended. He revealed he was contacted by an agent, Riswan, on Facebook, who promised travel to France for Rs 60 lakh. Cross met Suresh Kumar in Chennai, who arranged accommodation, provided an Indian SIM card, and the false passport.

Kumar, arrested later, confessed to receiving Rs 1 lakh for his role.