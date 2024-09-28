Agent held for arranging two fake passports

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent for arranging two fake passports for a passenger.

The accused has been identified as Kirandeep Singh alias Sonu Bajwa (27) son of Balvinder Singh resident of Abhaypur Madhopura, Pilibhit, UP.

According to the police, the accused Singh’s arrest follows an investigation into an earlier case where a passenger, Gurusewak Singh, was apprehended while attempting to travel to Canada using a forged passport.

Singh is part of a syndicate that arranged fake passports for Gurusewak Singh and his wife.

Singh, disguised as an older man to match the age on his forged passport, was detained when immigration officers noticed discrepancies in his appearance and voice.

Upon further questioning, he revealed his true identity, leading to a broader investigation into the syndicate’s operations.

Three agents Jagjeet Singh, Gurmukh Singh, and Parmbir Singh had already been arrested in connection with the case.

They had promised to send Gurusewak and his wife to the U.S. via Canada for 60 lakh rupees, using fake passports. A makeover was arranged to help the passenger resemble the older passport holder, but he was apprehended at the airport.

Kirandeep Singh’s arrest came after several raids by a dedicated police team from the IGI Airport Police Station.

Singh admitted to working with Jagjeet Singh, running operations under the guise of a travel agency in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The group arranged forged passports and air

tickets, duping individuals eager to travel abroad.