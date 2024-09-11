Agent held for arranging fake visa

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a Gujarat-based agent for arranging a fake Canadian visa for a passenger.



The IGI Police Station was informed about the incident after a passenger traveling to USA was apprehended at the checking.

The accused was identified as Piyush Kumar Kamlesh Bhai Patel alias Palak Patel (33) son of Kamlesh Bhai Mani Bhai Patel resident of Anand Pale, Bhatera, Kheda, Kathlal, Gujarat.

According to police, the passenger, Krupesh Patel, arrived at IGI Airport on the night of August 21, intending to travel to Canada on the strength of a Canadian visit visa.

However, immigration officials quickly identified the visa as fake, leading to his detention. An investigation was launched, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under dated August 22, 2024.

During interrogation, Krupesh Patel revealed that he had paid Rs 10 lakh in cash to Palak Patel, a fraudulent agent who had promised to arrange his journey to the USA via Canada for a total of Rs 50 lakh. Patel had agreed to pay the remaining amount after reaching his destination.

A dedicated police team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal and supervised by ACP IGI Airport was tasked with apprehending the absconding agent.

Through a combination of technical surveillance and local intelligence, Palak Patel was traced and arrested in Gujarat.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the scam and admitted to working as an agent for 2-3 years, deceiving individuals with promises of overseas employment.