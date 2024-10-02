Agent held for arranging fake Canadian visa

New delhi: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent for arranging a fake Canadian visa on a passenger’s passport.



The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar (36) son of Sukhbir resident of Harsola, Kaithal, Haryana.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 28, when Kuldeep (21) was caught while immigration officers were scrutinising his travel documents at IGI Airport.

Kuldeep, hailing from Narwana, Jind, Haryana, was attempting to depart for Canada on a fraudulent visa.

Upon discovery, an FIR was registered under multiple sections of the BNS Act and PP Act, and the passenger was taken into custody.

Kuldeep later disclosed that he had met Sandeep Kumar, who promised to arrange the fake visa and a job in Canada for Rs 18 lakh. Kuldeep paid 5 lakh rupees as an advance.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal, comprising SI Rahul and HC Dalbir, was tasked with locating the fraudster agent.

Through local intelligence and technical surveillance, Sandeep Kumar was apprehended from his hideout in Haryana.

During interrogation, Sandeep admitted to arranging the fake visa and revealed that he had been working as an agent for several years, dealing in visa and ticket arrangements.

Authorities have launched a broader investigation to identify other agents involved in the scam. They have urged travelers to seek documentation through authorised channels and avoid falling prey to fraudulent agents.