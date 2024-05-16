Agent held for arranging a fraudulent passport

NEW DELHI: The IGI Delhi Airport Police team has arrested an agent for arranging a fake passport for a passenger.



An anonymous source tipped the IGI Police Station about the agent.

The arrested accused was identified as Thomas (27), son of Rachpal Masih, a resident of Dalla, Qadian, Batala, Gurdaspur, Punjab.

According to the Police, the accused Thomas Masih was detained after his passport was found to have been used by another individual deported from Cyprus.

The investigation revealed that Masih provided his passport to a fellow villager, who had been staying in Cyprus illegally since his student visa expired.

The passenger, identified as Thomas Masih, traveled to Cyprus on a student visa in 2018. After his visa expired, he continued to stay in the country illegally and obtained an asylum certificate in 2020 on the advice of the agent.

When the asylum certificate failed to renew in 2022, the agent provided his passport to the passenger for Rs 2 lakh, facilitating his return to India in 2023.

Upon the passenger’s arrival at IGI Airport, discrepancies in his travel documents led to the discovery of the fraud.

The passenger’s original identity was concealed, and he impersonated the agent, prompting immediate action by the IGI Airport team.

A dedicated team, led by Inspector Rajkumar Yadav and supervised by ACP VKPS Yadav, tracked down the agent.

Their relentless efforts resulted in the arrest of Thomas Masih near the IGI Airport.