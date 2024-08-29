Agent held for 2002 passport fraud at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a Haryana-based agent for arranging a fraudulent passport and illegal travel to London for a passenger in 2002.

The accused was identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha (48) son of Fouja Singh resident of Prempura, Kaithal, Haryana.

According to the police, the incident came to light on August 23, when a passenger named Fateh Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, arrived at IGI Airport from London.

During the routine scrutiny of his travel documents, immigration officials discovered that there was no record of Fateh Singh’s departure from India in the Immigration Control System (ICS).

This discrepancy indicated that he had either traveled on someone else’s passport or had departed illegally, prompting the authorities to register a case at IGI Airport Police Station.

Inspector Sumit and his team, under ACP IGI Airport’s supervision, uncovered details of a fraudulent operation involving Sukhdev Singh and Fateh Singh. In 2002, Fateh Singh sought Sukhdev’s help to travel to London for Rs 5.5 lakh. Sukhdev, along with his associates, provided a fake passport, enabling Fateh’s illegal journey. Upon returning, Fateh was detained at the airport due to document irregularities. Sukhdev was later arrested in Haryana.