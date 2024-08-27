Agent from Kerala held at IGIA for arranging phony visas

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested a Kerala-based agent for orchestrating a scheme to send three passengers to Paris, France, using fake Schengen visas. The agent, identified as Rahul Vijayan, 27, was apprehended following a meticulous investigation after the three passengers were caught during the immigration process at IGI Airport, the officials informed on Monday.

DCP IGI Airport Usha Rangnani stated that the incident occurred on Thursday, when three individuals from Kerala—Bejoy Babu, 24, Robinson Stellus, 22, and Pramod Lex, 25—arrived at IGI Airport from Trivandrum. As they approached immigration for departure clearance to Paris, the officials detected that the Schengen visas affixed to their passports were fake. A case was promptly registered under the Prohibition of Human Trafficking and Immigration Offences.

Three passengers paid Rs 7 lakh each to agent Rahul Vijayan for fraudulent travel to France. Their plan failed during immigration, leading to their arrest.

A police team, led by Inspector Sumit, raided Kerala but initially found no trace of Rahul. He was later arrested in Delhi. Rahul confessed to using forged visas and counterfeit documents.