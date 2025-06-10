Agent caught in ₹41L trafficking racket at IGIA

NEW DELHI: IGI Airport Police have arrested Jagjeet Singh, a 29-year-old agent from Patiala, for arranging an illegal US journey for Navjot Singh, who was deported and caught with forged passport stamps.

Navjot paid Rs 41 lakh for the trip, which included the “donkey route” via Kenya, Turkey, Spain, and Mexico. Jagjeet confessed to running an illegal immigration network for 2–3 years. The arrest followed surveillance by a police team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal. Authorities warn against using unauthorised agents for

foreign travel.