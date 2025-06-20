Agent caught for illegal US immigration racket

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent involved in an international human smuggling racket, which facilitated illegal immigration to the United States through forged documents and the infamous “donkey route.”

The police were informed about the incident after an Indian deportee was apprehended during the immigration check.

The accused has been identified as Zakir Khan (49) son of Taiyyab Khan resident of Aerial Residency, Airoli, Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused was apprehended from Ahmedabad based on sustained intelligence-led efforts.

The arrest stems from a case registered in December 2019 after a woman named Kinjalben Naranbhai Patel was deported from the United States and apprehended at Delhi’s IGI Airport.

During document scrutiny, it was found that she had traveled to the US using a passport belonging to another individual, Mahi Hemang Modi.

Investigations revealed the woman paid Rs 15 lakh to illegally enter the US via the “donkey route.” Zakir Khan, arrested after evading police, confessed to facilitating her travel and receiving Rs 2 lakh commission.