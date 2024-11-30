Agent arrested for facilitating fake Russian visa at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police arrested Vikram (26), a Haryana-based agent, for facilitating a fake Russian visa on an Indian passenger’s passport. The arrest followed the apprehension of Karanveer Singh, a 26-year-old from Ludhiana, Punjab, who was detained during immigration checks at IGI Airport on November 22. Authorities found a forged Russian visa in his passport.

Karanveer had initially travelled to Russia on a student visa in July 2023 but sought Vikram’s help to renew his visa after it expired. Vikram charged Rs 1.5 lakh to provide a fake visa. Upon Karanveer’s detention, police launched an investigation, tracing Vikram to a hideout in Sector 17, Gurugram, Haryana. Vikram admitted to forging visas for a commission, working with other agents, and being involved in similar fraudulent activities.

Police are now examining Vikram’s bank accounts and tracking his associates to uncover further operations. They have warned travellers to rely only on authorised agencies for travel documents and to verify their authenticity to avoid scams.

The ongoing investigation aims to uncover more individuals involved in the racket and protect the integrity of the air travel and

immigration systems.