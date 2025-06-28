Agent arrested for arranging fake visa

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested a Haryana-based agent for providing a forged Canadian visitor visa to an Indian passenger. The fraud came to light when deportee Tarsem Lal (47), from Mehar Majra, was intercepted at IGI Airport after being denied entry in Taipei due to a fake visa.

Lal had paid Rs 5.5 lakh to agent Vishan Dutt alias Vishu (30), also from Mehar Majra, and was promised a multi-entry Canadian visa and a complex travel route via Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangkok, and Taipei.

Lal began his journey from Delhi on May 11 and stayed in Malaysia for a month, where an associate returned his passport with the fake visa. The fraud was uncovered in Taipei.

A case was registered under the BNS and Passport Act. Police arrested Vishan from his hideout in Yamuna Nagar after a surveillance operation. He confessed to being part of a larger racket.

Authorities urge travellers to verify documents and use authorised agents only.