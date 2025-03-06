Agent arrested for arranging fake Kyrgyzstan visa at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a Delhi-based agent for arranging a fake Kyrgyzstan Visa on the passport of a passenger.

The IGI Airport police were informed about the incident after a male passenger was apprehended during the immigration check.

The accused has been identified as Vimal Verma (50), son of Ram Gopal Verma, a resident of Bhagwan Nagar,

Ashram, Delhi.

According to the police, the case occurred when passenger Dhananjay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bihar, arrived at IGI Airport intending to

board a flight to Dubai.

During immigration checks, officials detected a fake Kyrgyzstan sticker visa on his passport, missing key

security features.

Upon verification, the visa was found to be forged, leading to his immediate detention.

Investigations revealed that Yadav had paid 2 lakh rupees to an agent named Rehmat, who, along with associates Noor Alam and Sarfaraz Ahmed Mansoori, arranged the counterfeit visa and travel plans.

Three agents were arrested earlier, and their interrogation led to the identification of Vimal Verma, who had

been absconding.

Verma, a repeat offender in visa fraud, was arrested after multiple raids. He admitted to aiding fake visa operations. Authorities urge travellers to verify documents through authorised agencies.