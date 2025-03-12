Agent arrested for arranging fake Greece visa at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a West Bengal-based agent for arranging a fake Greece visa on a passenger’s passport.

The police were informed about the fraud after the apprehension of a passenger during the immigration check.

The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Rout (37), a resident of Uttarpara, Hooghly, West Bengal.

According to the police, the accused was caught for arranging a fake Greece visa for a passenger attempting to travel abroad.

The incident unfolded when Sharanjit Singh, a 20-year-old resident of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, arrived at IGI Airport to board a flight to Greece via Egypt.

During immigration checks, authorities detected a forged Greece visa affixed to his passport. Singh was immediately apprehended, and a case was registered under multiple sections of the law.

During interrogation, Singh revealed that he had paid 12.50 lakh rupees to secure his journey. He had initially traveled to Nepal to create a travel history, as advised by the agent, before attempting to fly to Greece.

The mastermind behind the operation, Sanjeev Kumar Rout, had facilitated this entire process with the help of his associates. A dedicated police team, led by Inspector Sushil Goyal under the supervision of ACP IGI Airport, was formed to track down the absconding agent. Using technical surveillance and human intelligence, authorities traced Rout to his hideout in Hooghly, West Bengal, where he was arrested.

During sustained questioning, Rout confessed to his involvement in multiple fraudulent travel arrangements.

Rout, an agent for years, lured people with false overseas job promises, admitting to taking Rs 1 lakh via Google Pay from Singh. Authorities are probing his network, financial links, and other suspects. Travellers are urged to use authorised channels and avoid suspiciously cheap deals.