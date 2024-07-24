Agent arranging illegal entry into Malaysia held

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested an agent for arranging an illegal entry into Malaysia through Thailand for a passenger. An anonymous source tipped the IGI Police Station about the agent.



The accused was identified as Lakhvir Singh alias King (30) son of Bhim Singh resident of Bharaj, Tehsil Sangaur, Punjab.

According to the Police, on the night of February 13-14, Gurpreet Singh, a 32-year-old Indian passport holder from Patiala, Punjab, arrived at IGI Airport from Thailand as a deportee. His travel documents, scrutinized upon arrival, revealed irregularities. Singh’s passport, which had a Malaysian immigration stamp, lacked a corresponding departure stamp from Thailand, indicating forgery.

This prompted the registration of the FIR and the commencement of a detailed investigation.

Gurpreet Singh was promptly arrested and revealed during interrogation that he sought a better livelihood abroad. He met agent Sarabjeet, who promised to facilitate his journey to Malaysia via Thailand for Rs 2 lakhs.

After making partial payments totaling Rs 1 lakh, Singh traveled to Thailand and then illegally to Malaysia, where Lakhvir Singh, alias King, arranged fake Malaysian stamps on his passport.

Lakhvir Singh’s return to Thailand led to his arrest for overstaying and subsequent deportation to India. Despite several raids, he evaded capture until Inspector Rajkumar Yadav, Sub-Inspector Prashant, and Head Constable Vineet arrested him in Delhi. Singh, who has an 8th-grade education, confessed to his role in a forgery scheme and admitted to facilitating illegal entries and exits for Rs 50,000.