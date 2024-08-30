Again! Overnight heavy rain causes chaos in Delhi

New Delhi: Overnight heavy rains led to waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, affecting traffic movement on Thursday morning.



The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled six notches below normal at 28.8 degrees Celsius — the lowest for August in the last four years — following heavy rain, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 34 degrees Celsius.

The observatory at Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 77.1 mm rainfall in the 24 ended at 8:30 am.

The weather station at Lodhi Road recorded 92.2 mm rainfall while Ridge registered 18.2 mm, Palam 54.5 mm and Ayanagar 62.4 mm during the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to IMD parameters, rainfall between 2.5 and 15.5 mm is considered

‘light’, 15.6 mm-64.4 mm ‘moderate’, 64.5-115.5 mm ‘heavy’, 115.6-204.4 mm ‘very heavy’ and more than 204.5 mm ‘extremely heavy’.

Public works department officials said they received 60 complaints regarding waterlogging. Work to remove the water was still underway in the Najafgarh and Mundka areas.

The department also received around 10 complaints regarding trees being uprooted.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received 16 calls regarding waterlogging and 10 about uprooted trees.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The humidity level oscillated between 97 per cent and 100 per cent.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain from Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heavy traffic was witnessed at several areas where the vehicles were seen crawling.

In posts on X, police put out information about waterlogged roads and asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Traffic movement is affected on both the carriageways of GTK Road, from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur chowk and vice versa, due to waterlogging near the GTK Depot, the Traffic Police said. It said traffic is affected on both the carriageways of MB Road, from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice-versa, and on the Rohtak Road’s Nangloi to Tikri Border carriageway due to waterlogging.

“Due to waterlogging near GGR/PDR underpass and Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and NH-48,” the Traffic Police said. Due to waterlogging under GGR flyover near APS Colony and breakdown of two buses, traffic will remain affected from NSG light towards Vasant Vihar and Dhaula Kuan, the traffic police stated.