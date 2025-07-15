After Welcome building collapse kills 7, police seeks list of unsafe structures

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police will soon seek a detailed list of structurally unsafe buildings from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), following Sunday’s collapse of a four-storey building in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area that killed seven people, including women and children.

The initiative aims to enhance monitoring of vulnerable structures during the monsoon, when risks increase due to water seepage. Police plan to deploy beat staff to identify visibly damaged buildings and coordinate with MCD and disaster teams.

Officials said many unsafe buildings remain occupied due to lack of alternatives.