After three yrs, cops file FIR against their officer for assaulting street dog

NEW DELHI: Following a city court’s direction, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against one of its officers for allegedly thrashing a street dog with a stick in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad in January 2022.

The FIR was lodged on August 7, more than three years after the alleged assault, and police have now begun an investigation.

The case stems from a video that surfaced on social media, purportedly showing a uniformed policeman striking a motionless dog repeatedly with a lathi near Gali No. 44, Jafrabad, on January 10, 2022.

The footage sparked outrage among animal welfare activists and local residents.

Complainants Dr Asher Jesudoss, Sunayana Sibal and Akshita Kukreja, all animal welfare advocates, said that despite filing written complaints soon after the incident, no action was initially taken.

The dog, affectionately called ‘Jaffy’ by locals, was treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre.

A medical report recorded “extreme trauma” including torn eyelids, cuts, swelling and hypothermia. Subsequent X-rays showed fractures and joint damage.

Police earlier claimed the officer had acted in self-defence after being bitten by the dog.

However, the Karkardooma court, in directing registration of the FIR, observed that the video appeared to show the canine lying motionless when struck.

Investigators said the materials submitted are being checked for authenticity, with digital verification, vigilance inquiry and further evidence from complainants under way.

“After three years and two court orders, the police have finally registered an FIR in the Jaffy cruelty case,” Dr Jesudoss said, noting the court has also sought a compliance report from the deputy commissioner of police (Northeast).