After three-year hiatus, DU releases detailed cutoff list

NEW DELHI: After a three-year gap, Delhi University has released a detailed, course-wise and category-wise cutoff list for undergraduate admissions, offering a rare look into the post-CUET admission landscape. The data, part of the first round of allocations, comes amid a surge in applications ,over 2.39 lakh candidates competing for just over 71,500 seats in the second phase alone.

Despite CUET’s aim to democratize access, top programs remain highly competitive. Daulat Ram College continues to dominate with some of the highest general category cutoffs: B.A. (Hons.) Psychology at 874, Political Science at 843, and B.Com (Hons.) at 864. B.A. (Hons.) Psychology at Aryabhatta College also saw a steep cutoff at 837, while Daulat Ram’s History program touched 818. These figures show that the most sought-after programs — Psychology, Political Science, History, and Commerce — remain magnets for top scorers.Notably, the gap between unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS cutoffs has narrowed. At Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, B.Com (Hons.) closed at 846 for UR, 814 for EWS, and 768 for OBC. Bharati College’s Psychology program saw UR at 767, with OBC at 606 and EWS at 558. This convergence suggests increasing competitiveness across reserved categories, possibly due to wider CUET prep access. Some science courses saw cutoffs below 100, reflecting declining demand, while vocational and interdisciplinary programmes gained traction. Despite CUET standardisation, cutoffs show college reputation drives choices, with clearer visibility into PwBD admissions.