After slum demolitions, villages next: AAP team to join Mahapanchayat Sun

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will send a delegation to attend a Mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Anangpur village on Sunday, July 13, in protest against ongoing demolition drives in the area. The party claims that the demolition of the 1,300-year-old village represents an escalation in what it describes as a pattern of forced evictions targeting slums, unauthorized colonies, and now even historically significant rural settlements.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that bulldozers have been deployed in Anangpur in recent days, displacing residents and damaging homes. He described the village, located near Surajkund, as one of historical importance and claimed the demolitions have created alarm among surrounding rural communities. He called on youth from Delhi’s villages to participate in Sunday’s Mahapanchayat. “If one village is in danger today, others will follow tomorrow. Whether you’re Gujjar, Jat, Brahmin, Jatav, or Valmiki—first and foremost, you are part of our rural heritage,” he said, adding that the issue affects families who no longer have agricultural income and depend on property as a livelihood.

Senior AAP leader Brahm Singh Tanwar also addressed the press, claiming that people from across North India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, would participate in the gathering. Tanwar slammed the move to label inhabited land as protected forest, citing residents’ ties since the freedom struggle. He said AAP’s involvement in the Mahapanchayat reflects a rare stand on Haryana’s land and displacement issues affecting long-settled rural communities.