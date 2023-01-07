After ruckus in House, BJP to stage protest against AAP today

New Delhi: BJP leaders lashed out at AAP for the violence that took place in the House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Friday.



In a joint press conference, party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi and Parvesh Verma condemned the actions of AAP councillors and said that the altercations took place in the civic body were shameful.

They claimed six-seven councillors of the BJP were injured during the meeting.

Medico-legal case reports of two councillors — Sharad Kapoor and Kusumlata — were received, said Delhi BJP media relations cell co-incharge Vikram Mittal.

Lekhi alleged that the AAP councillors had pre-planned to disrupt the meeting to stop oath of the aldermen. Ten aldermen were appointed by the BJP and the AAP councillors protested oath administered to them.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that the violence seen in the MCD House has no parallel in the past 70 years of MCD’s existence. “It was shocking to see senior AAP leaders like Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Jarnail Singh, Sanjiv Jha, Rituraj Govind who run the countrywide expansion campaign of AAP openly instructing their new councillors to indulge in hooliganism & violence,” he added.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said that the violence today was instigated somewhere by the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal himself. For the last two days the Chief Minister himself was making statements and correspondence on the issue of Aldermen, disregarding the legal provisions, he was directly inciting his councillors to commit violence. Delhi BJP has planned to sit on “Dharna’ to protest against Aam Aadmi Party’s hooliganism in MCD House, hurting provision of Constitution made by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar,” on January 7.

MP Manoj Tiwari also said that “BJP will file an FIR against AAP councillors who physically hurt BJP councillors. We will identify who all were the preparators through the videos and pictures. Several of our councillors including women councillors were hurt.”