After poll sweep, BJP MLAs pay courtesy visit to L-G Saxena

New Delhi: A day after sweeping to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, a delegation of BJP’s winning candidates paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, party officials said.

The delegation included Parvesh Verma, who beat Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, Bijwasan MLA Kailash

Gahlot, and Arvinder Singh Lovely, who has been elected from Gandhi Nagar.

A BJP leader who did not wish to be named said, “It was a courtesy meeting with the L-G after winning the Assembly elections.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has written to Saxena, seeking an appointment for a meeting with the 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs and seven Lok Sabha MPs from the Capital.

“I, along with the BJP MPs from Delhi and our newly-elected 48 MLAs, wish to meet you at an early date. Please allow an appointment at your earliest convenience,” Sachdeva wrote.

Earlier in the day, the BJP announced to form a Special Investigation Team at the first Cabinet meeting of the new government to probe corruption cases.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the party has “zero tolerance” for corruption and those involved in scams will be held accountable.

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said many times, and so did we, the CAG report will be presented during the first Cabinet meeting. We will also form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate all corruption cases,” Sachdeva said.

Commenting on the BJP sweeping Delhi polls with 48 seats in the 70-member House, Sachdeva credited Prime Minister Modi and BJP president J P Nadda for guiding the party to success.

He emphasised that Delhi’s voters backed the BJP for development, expressing confidence in Modi’s leadership.

On the rout of the Congress which drew a blank for the third time in a row, Sachdeva said despite being a historically significant party, it has suffered a major downfall and should “work harder”. Regarding the BJP’s chief ministerial face for Delhi, Sachdeva said the party follows a systematic approach and leaves such decisions to the central leadership, as was seen in other states.