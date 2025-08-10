After Norway study, upcoming e-waste plant to double capacity

New Delhi: Delhi’s upcoming E-Waste Eco Park at Holambi Kalan will now be built with double the originally planned capacity and area, following minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife and Industries, Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s study visit to Norway’s Revac E-Waste Processing Facility earlier this month.

Initially designed to process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually with an investment of Rs 150 crore, the plant will now handle 1,10,000 MT per year, spread over nearly twice the area, and based on global zero-waste standards. The

upgraded plan includes in-house water purification, concretised flooring, and advanced scrubber systems to ensure “no pollution, no radiation, no untreated discharge.”

Sirsa said, “As both the Environment Minister and the Industries Minister of Delhi, I will not allow either to suffer because of the other. Our goal is integrated progress, where clean industry fuels economic growth and safeguards the environment.” The Revac facility, located in Revetal, Norway, processes an equal amount of e-waste annually and is known for its zero-emission operations. It recovers valuable materials such as aluminium, iron, and refuse-derived fuel without incineration, instead using threshers and segregators.

The Delhi government will also introduce robust third-party monitoring, inspired by Norway’s non-profit inspection model under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). “In India, we will engage an expert agency for third-party monitoring to ensure strict adherence to environmental norms,” Sirsa noted. Planned under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the Holambi Kalan facility is expected to generate over Rs.500 crores in revenue, create thousands of green jobs, and formalise Delhi’s informal e-waste sector. With Delhi contributing nearly 9.5 per cent of India’s total e-waste, the project is part of the government’s Viksit Bharat-@2047 vision to align industrial growth with environmental sustainability.