After formation of separate PCR unit, new manual for Delhi Police PCR

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has made a strategic plan for deployment of PCR vans, which includes reduction in response time to distress calls, intense patrolling in crime prone and border areas and installation of modern gadgets, an official said.

A senior police officer said that a draft plan has been prepared under a new manual for the PCR unit of the Delhi Police, adding that it will be sent to Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora for his approval.

As per the new strategic plan, specific roles have been defined for specialised vehicles like Prakram, Prakhar, all-women and tourists PCR vans, the official said.

In February last year, a separate unit of PCR was formed for its better functioning. It was a part of police districts during the tenure of the then police commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Sources said questions were raised on the function of the PCR when a woman was found to be dragged under the wheels of a car for several kilometres in the Kanjhawala area on January 1, 2023. “The PCR was under districts then,” a police officer said.

“After the formation of the separate PCR unit, we needed to get a new manual where the role of the patrolling vehicles and staff could be defined,” the officer said.

Another officer said, the manual has emphasised on pro-active role of patrolling vehicles, where the frequency of the patrolling vans will be increased.

“Except some of the strategic locations, the PCR vans will no more be static. They will keep moving in the city and their locations will also be changed on regular basis. This will help in reducing average response time of distress calls,” officer said.

The officer said that at present, the average response time of the PCR is 6-6.5 minutes.

Other features of the new manual are night checking and highway patrolling by PCR vans. “The PCR staff with the coordination of traffic and local police can conduct checking at night. Besides, the highway patrolling will also be intensified,” the officer said. The officer said that as per the plan, the PCR

vans may be equipped with more gadgets and equipment for better and quick coordination with the control room and the caller.

At present, three policemen including a driver deployed with arms and a mobile data terminal (MDT) are provided in a PCR van.

The PCR unit of Delhi

Police has 6,000 police personnel with 800 PCR vans for receiving distress calls and patrolling in the city.

The manual has also defined the role of the officials from the ranks of the joint commissioner to its constabulary in the PCR unit, official said.