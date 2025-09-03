After floods, families struggle in camps amid disease fears

New Delhi: As the Yamuna River swelled beyond the danger mark on Tuesday, floodwater pushed its way into homes across several low-lying neighbourhoods in Delhi, forcing residents to hastily gather belongings and move to makeshift relief camps. For many, the sudden evacuation is only the beginning of a larger struggle, living amid uncertainty, cramped shelters, and the looming threat of dengue and malaria outbreaks.

By morning, residents of Yamuna Bazar and parts of the Trans-Yamuna belt were seen wading through waist-deep water with bags, bedding, and household items perched on their heads. Boats arranged by the district administration ferried families to safety, but those arriving at camps spoke of fear and frustration.

“We left behind almost everything. Water entered so fast that there was no time to save our furniture or even important documents,” said Sunita Devi, a resident of Yamuna Bazar, who was shifted along with her two children. “Now in the camp, we are worried about mosquitoes. Last year, my son had dengue; this time we don’t know how we will protect ourselves.”

The water level in the Yamuna rose above the danger mark of 205.33 metres after heavy overnight rainfall in Delhi and upstream states, compounded by large discharges from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages. Authorities confirmed that more than 1.5 lakh cusecs of water were released on Monday evening, with further inflows expected through the day.

At the Market in Civil Lines, shopkeepers worked frantically to move goods from their basements. “We have been told this water won’t recede quickly. Water will definitely enter my shops. We are shifting what we can, but for how long can we keep doing this?” asked Deepak Rastogi, a trader, adding that local officials had warned them to remain alert for at least the next 72 hours.

In some areas, rescue teams were deployed to pull stranded farmers from waterlogged fields. Meanwhile, heavy traffic jams spilled over onto arterial roads, particularly the Delhi-Gurugram stretch, where commuters reported being stuck for hours after torrential downpour. Flight operations at Delhi airport were also disrupted due to waterlogging and poor visibility.

While authorities have ordered schools in vulnerable areas to remain closed, residents say the measures fall short of addressing the health emergency that may follow. “Relief camps are crowded, and we can already see mosquitoes. Children are at risk. We fear malaria and dengue will spread faster than help can reach us,” said Abdul Rahman, who was evacuated from the banks near Loha Pul.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, after visiting Loha Pul and flood-hit areas, assured that “the government is fully prepared” with temporary shelters, food, and medical supplies. “We are coordinating with district magistrates, and every precaution is being taken to keep residents safe,” she said.

However, many evacuees said official announcements had come late. “We were told just a few hours before to leave. By then, water was already inside our homes. This situation comes every year and it’s always the poors who suffer the most. Even to get what we lose

in such situations, we will have to struggle a lot. Why can’t the government come up with a long-term solution?” said Seema Kumari, a resident of

Mayur Vihar.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rain until September 4, heightening concerns of prolonged flooding. For thousands forced to spend the night away from their homes, the uncertainty of when, and in what condition they will return remains unbearable.