After engineer’s death, GNIDA launches road safety drive across Noida, Gr Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority has launched an urgent road safety improvement drive across Noida and Greater Noida following the tragic death of an engineer whose car fell into a water-filled roadside basement, leading to his drowning in Noida.

The incident has prompted swift administrative action, with Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) N.G. Ravi Kumar ordering immediate corrective measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Taking serious note of the incident, the CEO directed officials to identify all potholes, dangerous curves, accident-prone stretches and black spots on roads under the Authority’s jurisdiction. He instructed that proper road signage, cat’s eyes for night-time visibility, reflective lane markings, safety barricades and speed breakers be installed without delay. Special emphasis has also been placed on securing open drains and uncovered basements, particularly at locations lacking boundary walls.

To eliminate poorly lit stretches, the Electrical Engineering Department has been directed to inspect all streetlights and carry out immediate repairs wherever required. The CEO stressed that no road should remain dark, especially during night hours, as poor visibility significantly increases the risk of accidents.

Additional CEO Srilakshmi V.S. convened an emergency online meeting on Sunday evening with General Manager A.K. Singh and all work circle in-charges. During the meeting, assistant managers, managers and senior managers were instructed to conduct immediate field inspections in their respective areas, identify potholes, unsafe U-turns, black spots and other hazardous locations, and ensure priority implementation of corrective measures. The Authority has set a strict three-day deadline, directing that all identified safety works be completed by January 21.

The road safety campaign began on Monday, with GM A.K. Singh leading field visits and on-site measures like markings, reflectors, barricades, and speed breakers. CEO Sumit Yadav inspected key roads, ordered black spot clearance, and mandated affidavits from work circle in-charges.