After criticism, Stephen’s College withdraws order on suspension of students for missing assembly

New Delhi:After receiving criticism for suspending over 100 students and barring them from appearing for examination for not attending the morning assembly, the Stephen’s College on Tuesday withdrew the decision clarifying that the email sent to students was “incorrectly worded” and “miscommunicated”.

In an email addressed to students and their parents, Stephen’s College principal John Varghese clarified will that there will be no suspension with regard to attendance for the morning assembly.

“On Saturday, 17th February 2024 an email was sent from my office. It was a miscommunication, incorrectly worded and my sincere apologies for that. I was also not copied on that email, a practice which is normally followed when I instruct my office to communicate, in written mode, on my behalf. Let me therefore set right the matter through this email,” email by Varghese read. The principal also stated that the morning assembly held in the college is an old tradition and not organised as a religious exercise while pointing that small portions from several religious and philosophical texts are read out during the assembly. “Every college has its unique set of practices and traditions, and St Stephen’s College is no different. The morning assembly in College is an old tradition of the College. It is not a religious event even though small portions from several religious and philosophical texts are read out,” he wrote in the email.