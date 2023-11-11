After ban, Delhiites hop on to public transport

New Delhi: As the air quality in the national Capital continues to plummet, Delhiites are increasingly turning to public transport options following the recent ban imposed on Bharat stage 3 (BS-3) petrol and Bharat stage 4 (BS-4) diesel vehicles.



The drastic measure, enforced by authorities, reflects the severity of the air pollution crisis and the pressing health concerns for residents.

The comprehensive strategy initiated by the Delhi government to combat air pollution aims to improve the city’s air quality, although it poses a potential challenge for commuters across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Stringent fines have been levied on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles, with 589 prosecutions and over 600 challans issued on Wednesday and Thursday alone. Consequently, Delhi authorities are urging residents to opt for more sustainable modes of transportation, particularly public transport.

In response to the escalating pollution levels, both the Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have bolstered their services. The Delhi Metro has added 40 additional trips on weekdays, with plans to introduce 20 more across its network.

The DTC has been directed to commence 128 shuttle bus services on congested routes and will enlist 1,000 private buses for the same purpose. To further promote eco-friendly practices, the Delhi government has launched the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” awareness campaign, encouraging people to turn off their vehicles at traffic signals to reduce pollution.

This initiative aligns with India’s broader commitment to transition towards cleaner and more environmentally sustainable transportation methods.

An alternative option for affected vehicle owners is the conversion of existing petrol vehicles to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). This conversion is deemed an eco-friendly alternative that substantially reduces emissions. The Delhi government is actively exploring scrappage and buyback programmes to incentivise the retirement of older vehicles, aiming to encourage investment in newer, cleaner options.

Residents are strongly encouraged to embrace public transportation, ride-sharing services, and other shared mobility solutions as alternatives to personal vehicles.

These choices not only contribute to emission reduction but also alleviate traffic congestion, fostering better air quality. The steps taken by the Delhi government are anticipated to have a positive impact on the city’s air quality, making it safer and healthier for its residents.

Since the enforcement of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage II on October 25 to combat air pollution, there has been a notable increase in the use of private transport. Additionally, the inauguration of the first electric bus, operating from Kidwai Nagar and RK Puram to the Central Secretariat for Delhi government employees, marks a significant stride toward eco-friendly public transportation.