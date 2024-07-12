After 13 years, govt hikes PUC certificate charges for vehicles

New Delhi: In a move aimed at addressing long-standing demands and rising operational costs, the Delhi government has announced significant revisions to pollution checking rates for vehicles across the city. Effective immediately upon notification, the revised rates mark the first adjustment since 2011, reflecting the administration’s commitment to environmental standards and operational sustainability.

Under the new pricing structure, owners of petrol, CNG, or LPG (including bio-fuel) two and three-wheelers will now pay Rs 80 for pollution checks, up from the previous Rs 60. Similarly, rates for petrol, CNG, or LPG four-wheelers and above have been set at Rs 110, previously Rs 80. Diesel-propelled vehicles will incur a fee of Rs 140, increased from Rs 100. These adjustments come following consultations with the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association, who have advocated for a revision citing unchanged rates since 2011.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot underscored the necessity of these revisions, citing the need to sustain operational viability for pollution checking stations while ensuring adherence to pollution control measures. “We remain committed to maintaining Delhi’s air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards,” affirmed Gahlot.

The decision follows a meeting held on June 20, 2024, where assurances were provided to stakeholders regarding their concerns and the broader public interest.