After 10-month pursuit, cops nab murderer

NEW DELHI: Crime Branch arrested Ajay alias Abhay Kumar (21) after a 10-month pursuit for his involvement in a murder and armed robbery in Narela, Delhi. On the evening of the attack, Ajay and his accomplices attempted to rob factory worker Bablu, stabbing him multiple times when he resisted. Bablu later died from his injuries.

Within 30 minutes, the gang targeted another worker, Akash, stabbing him and stealing his phone. Ajay evaded capture until a dedicated team tracked him to Gujarat, where he was nabbed and brought back to Delhi.