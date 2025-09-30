African national held for defrauding 100+ women through app

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an African national accused of duping more than 100 women across India by posing as a UK-based Korean jewellery businessman on a language exchange app.

The accused has been identified as Stephane, alias K Cee Dominic (29), son of Kouassi, residing in New Mahavir Nagar, Tilak Nagar. Originally from Nigeria, he was arrested after a Delhi woman lodged a complaint stating she had been cheated of Rs 48,500.

According to the FIR registered on September 24, the complainant, Anjali, came into contact with the accused on Hello Talk, an international language-learning and chat platform. Introducing himself as “Duck Young”, a Korean entrepreneur settled in the United Kingdom, he gradually gained her trust. He later claimed to have been detained at Mumbai Airport for travelling without a medical facility card.

Subsequently, the woman received calls from Indian numbers, with callers posing as immigration officials demanding money for his release. Believing the story, she transferred Rs 48,500 via UPI. When a further demand for Rs 2 lakh was made and refused, contact ceased, prompting her complaint.

A team led by Inspector Amit Dhani, under Inspector Vijay Kumar (SHO) and ACP Mohinder Singh, traced Stephane through technical surveillance, bank records and online activity. He was arrested in Tilak Nagar, and his phone—containing his Hello Talk profile and chats with over 100 women—was recovered.

Police said Stephane procured an Ivory Coast passport in 2019 to bypass Nigerian visa restrictions and entered India on a six-month tourist visa, later overstaying illegally. He then ran online scams under the identity @net_duckyoung, targeting single women with promises of romance and business ventures.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to trace accomplices and victims. The arresting team will be suitably rewarded.