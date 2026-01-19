Affordable DDA flats snapped up on day 1

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday successfully concluded Phase III of the Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana–2025, with all 679 flats offered under the scheme being sold out on the very first day of booking. The strong response, officials said, underscores sustained public demand for affordable and well-planned housing in the Capital.

Bookings for Phase III commenced on January 15 and were fully exhausted across four locations. Of the total flats sold, 496 were in Narela A1–A4, 130 in Narela G-7/G-8, 50 in Rohini and three in Nasirpur. The DDA expects to generate an estimated revenue of around ₹86.81 crore from this phase of the scheme.

Officials noted that the response reflects growing confidence in DDA’s affordable housing initiatives, particularly among economically weaker sections and lower-income groups. The Authority has been positioning the Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana as a transparent and accessible route to home ownership, with simplified booking procedures and clearly defined pricing.

Narela emerged as the most sought-after location, accounting for nearly 93% of the total flats sold. Located in north Delhi, Narela has been developed as a major residential zone with an emphasis on affordability, planned infrastructure and future growth. The area features sector-based planning, wide internal road networks and access to industrial areas and educational institutions.

Urban planners see Narela as a high-potential zone, while strong demand in Rohini and Nasirpur reflects broad interest. The DDA said Phase III’s sell-out reinforces its commitment to expanding affordable housing through planned, policy-driven initiatives.