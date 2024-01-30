Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor colour code changed from silver to golden: DMRC

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has officially altered the colour code of the upcoming Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad Phase 4 Metro corridor.



The corridor, initially designated as ‘silver,’ will now sport a distinctive ‘golden’ hue on its trains.

This modification aims to address concerns about the silver color blending into the stainless steel body of the Metro trains, ensuring that the golden shade stands out more prominently.

The Delhi Metro has a tradition of colour-coding its operational corridors for easy recognition by commuters. Each corridor features a prominently displayed coloured strip on the train’s body, indicative of its specific colour code.

For instance, a train on the Blue Line boasts a blue strip below the window. This visual coding system aids passengers in quickly identifying the Metro line they are boarding.

The Aerocity-Tughlakabad Metro corridor, spanning an impressive 23.62 kilometres with 15 stations, is a key component of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4.

Linking the Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh Violet Line with the Airport Express Line, this corridor is poised to provide

crucial connectivity to various new areas in the southern part of the national capital.

Anticipated to be operational by March 2026, DMRC emphasised that the revised golden colour code aligns with the broader vision of ensuring seamless and user-friendly transportation for Delhi’s residents.