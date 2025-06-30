Aerocity guard robbed by fake policemen, all accused nabbed within 24 hours: IGIA Police

new delhi: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested three graduates impersonating as Delhi Police officials and robbing a motorcycle from the security guard of Aerocity.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the IGI Airport Police Station.

The accused were identified as Garvit Sharma alias Sunny (25), a resident of Palam Village, Delhi, Prashant Kumar (22), a resident of Dashrathpuri, Delhi and Aniket (23), a resident of Kishangarh Village, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of June 26, and within 24 hours, all three accused were apprehended and the stolen vehicle recovered, thanks to coordinated field efforts and meticulous CCTV surveillance.

The victim, Amarpal Singh, a 47-year-old security guard employed at Aerocity, was stopped near the Mahipalpur underpass by three men on a Bajaj Enticer motorcycle.

The accused claimed to be policeman and accused him of rash driving. When Singh asked for their IDs, he was slapped and his motorcycle, a Hero Splendor, was forcibly taken. The accused then fled the scene. Based on Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered at IGI Airport Police Station, and three dedicated teams were deployed under the supervision of senior officers, including Inspector Sumit and ACP IGI Airport.

Despite the lack of immediate leads from initial CCTV footage, investigators traced the trail using over 250 surveillance cameras spread across Palam, Airport, and Vasant Kunj routes.

A breakthrough came when the registration number of the suspects’ motorcycle was identified. The registered owner, Siddharth of Shakarpur, was traced but later ruled

out as a suspect.

He revealed that the bike was lent to Garvit Sharma, leading to Sharma’s arrest from Palam. His confession led to the arrests of his accomplices, Aniket from Kishangarh and Prashant from Dashrathpuri.

The accused admitted to hatching the plan under the influence of alcohol for a thrill. They targeted the victim at random, posing as policemen. The stolen Splendor and the Bajaj Enticer used in the crime were recovered on their instance.

The arrested individuals were identified as Garvit Sharma, a BCA graduate, Prashant Kumar, a B.Tech graduate, and Aniket, an MCA graduate. Investigation in the case is ongoing.